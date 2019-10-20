Matt Ryan injury update: See what happened to Falcons QB on Aaron Donald sack

Just when Atlanta Falcons fans thought things couldn’t get any worse, they may have, as they not only lost another game on Sunday but also their starting quarterback.

Fans saw the Falcons suffer a disappointing beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams before watching their QB Matt Ryan limp off the field in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the latest Matt Ryan injury update, which may not be as bad as some feared.

Video shows Matt Ryan hurt on Rams’ takedown

The Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line provided their star quarterback very little protection during Sunday’s match against the Rams’ aggressive defense. Ryan was taken down multiple times and limited.

Ryan got sacked a total of five times during the game and picked off once by the defense. However, it was the sack that Aaron Donald recorded in the fourth quarter which sent Ryan limping off the field.

The 6:47 mark of the game highlights video below shows what happened to Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter as Donald records a strip-sack on him.

While Ryan was able to get to his feet after the play, he was ultimately shown limping back to the locker room with a right ankle injury.

Not long after, Ryan was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. Backup quarterback Matt Schaub would come in as his replacement. He ended up going 6-for-6 with 65 yards and a touchdown but by then it was too little too late.

Falcons rule out QB Matt Ryan with an ankle injury. #LARvsATL pic.twitter.com/3TA7LfWR0k — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons would go on to lose the game 37-10 which gave them their sixth loss of the season. The team is now a disappointing 1-6 with Ryan’s ankle injury at the forefront as well as their current coach Dan Quinn on the hot seat in terms of his job.

Ryan to have an MRI on Monday

Ryan was seen by people wearing a walking boot after the game. As with most injuries, the team will now have an MRI done on Matt Ryan to make sure it’s not serious. As of right now, it appears that this may not be too serious, which is somewhat good news for the Falcons.

While they may have an opportunity to turn around the season still, it might be tougher to do so without Ryan guiding them. So far, the early indicators are that he’ll be out for several weeks, but not the rest of the season.

Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan, who was in a walking boot after today’s loss to the Rams, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle Monday, but the team does not believe the injury is serious, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2019

While the team’s record doesn’t show it, Matt Ryan’s had an excellent start to his season. The veteran quarterback has over 300 passing yards in his first six games and a total of 2,011 along with 15 touchdown passes.

His 300-or-more yards in the first six games tied two former greats who accomplished the feat, Steve Young and Kurt Warner.

Yes, please tell me how the Falcons being bad is Matt Ryan’s fault 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6RVuk3Y1cb — Maxx Black (@MToTheMaxx) October 20, 2019

The next game on the schedule for the Atlanta Falcons will be on Sunday, October 27 against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The Seahawks will also be coming into the game off a loss, just their second of the season.