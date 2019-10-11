Home > Sport > NFL

Matt Neely death: Tributes pour in after legendary Tennessee Titans fan passes away

By
11th October 2019 8:59 AM ET
Matt Neely death
Tennessee Titans super fan and content creator Matt Neely has died. Pic credit: Bussin’ With The Boys.

Tributes have started pouring in for legendary Tennessee Titans fan Matt Neely after it was revealed yesterday that he has died.

His girlfriend Chelsea Hornsby revealed the tragic news on Twitter, saying,”It’s with the heaviest of hearts to let you all know that @mattneely_ has passed away.

“The cause is unknown at the time but I will give everyone funeral and visitation details as soon as I know them. He cared about y’all more than you know. #69 #soulmate.”

Starting as a dedicated fan, Matt Neely was hired as a producer on Taylor Lewan and Will Compton’s “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

Lewan and Compton reacted to Matt’s death with an emotional post on the podcast’s official Twitter page, highlighting how much he had meant to other Titans fans and the community as a whole.

“It’s with a heavy heart to inform you that one of our own, [Matt Neely], has passed away Truly a sad time for the boys,” they said.

“Everyone knows Matt loved being a part of this community. You all meant the world to him & this fan base he helped create. Rest In Peace, brother. #ForTheBoy”

According to Titans Wire, Neely developed a fan base of his own due to his social media content and humorous videos, leading to a huge number of tributes being posted online.

Buck Reising of A to Z Sports Nashville revealed that the sports talk show would pay tribute to Matt Neely’s life during a segment of their primetime show.

“We will honor the memory of @mattneely_ tonight on @AtoZSports Primetime during “This Is A Free Site” No one did more for #Titans Twitter and for the fan base’s entertainment to help make us all smile in the lowest of times…our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Matt Neely had developed a following through his Twitter account as well as being active on YouTube and several Titans subreddits. His cause of death has not been revealed. His girlfriend, Chelsea said she will announce funeral details soon for his supporters.

7cc60ad14283f947c97ebd28a353cdf6?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Matt Neely death: Tributes pour in after legendary Tennessee Titans fan passes away

Frank Yemi

7cc60ad14283f947c97ebd28a353cdf6?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Matt Neely death: Tributes pour in after legendary Tennessee Titans fan passes away

Latest posts by Frank Yemi (see all)