Mason Rudolph injury update: See what happened as Earl Thomas hit knocks Steelers QB out of game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were already relying on their first backup quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With already injured starter Ben Roethlisberger watching from the sidelines, a concerning Mason Rudolph injury arrived during the game, meaning another backup QB was needed. It resulted in “prayers for Mason Rudolph trending” on Twitter after the play. Here’s what happened to the Steelers’ backup to send him out of the game and the latest on his status.

Mason Rudolph leaves game after a hard hit to head

Mason Rudolph is the latest quarterback to go down after a hard hit near the head. Within the past week, fans saw Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit hard in the helmet and sent into the concussion protocol. Now, a Steelers’ quarterback is in a similar situation.

As Rudolph was attempting to deliver a throw, he was tackled from behind by one of the Baltimore Ravens defenders. However, Earl Thomas was rushing towards him for a potential sack. Rudolph managed to get rid of the ball, but right after that Thomas collided with the Steelers’ QB. Viewers watched in slow motion as Thomas’ helmet crashed into Rudolph’s chin area. That sent Rudolph down to the field in a heap.

Mason Rudolph got knocked out by Earl Thomas…. hopefully it is not serious 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QUO62p8lCB — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) October 6, 2019

It also meant the Steelers had to bring in the third and fourth-string quarterbacks, or the backups for their backup. That meant time on the field for both Devlin Hodges and Jaylen Samuels.

Rudolph had 131 yards and a touchdown pass on 13-of-20 completions. Hodges was 3-for-4 with 45 yards, while Samuels was just 1-for-2 with four yards so far.

Rudolph ruled out of game, teammates concerned

Still, Mason Rudolph’s status is of the utmost concern for everyone. After the play, teammates were gathered around the backup QB as he was lying motionless on the field. As mentioned, “Prayers for Mason Rudolph” as trended on Twitter after the hit. Some fans were even calling for Earl Thomas to get ejected for the hit and possibly fined.

JuJu’s reaction to Mason Rudolph’s limp, motionless body is absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/yjIcs2ZSpb — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) October 6, 2019

In an extended video with highlights of the play and aftermath, viewers and spectators saw some wonderful news. Rudolph regained consciousness and was able to get back to his feet with the help of medical personnel. He was also talking and flashed a smile, so it’s a great sign that it wasn’t far worse.

However, just like Josh Allen, Mason Rudolph was also ruled out for the remainder of the game after that hit. per a Tweet from Burt Lauten of Steelers PR. It’s unknown if he’ll be out for an extended time after suffering the concussion, but if he enters the protocol it could mean a week or two before he’s back.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will not return to today’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 6, 2019

As of this report, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens were tied at 20-20 late in the fourth quarter. Fans, teammates, and many others are breathing a sigh of relief that Rudolph seems to be OK after the hit he took.