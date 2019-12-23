Marshawn Lynch return to Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll says ‘there’s a really good chance’ he re-signs

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Marshawn Lynch reunion with the Seattle Seahawks may now be in the works. At first, it seemed like an NFL rumor that would be nothing more than conjecture, but now there is some concrete information behind it.

Injuries to all of the primary running backs for the Seahawks have put the team in desperation mode ahead of the NFL playoffs. Suddenly, it has the team revisiting thoughts of having Beast Mode on the field again.

As reported by NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Lynch has stated that he will be traveling to Seattle today to meet with the Seahawks and discuss a possible return to the team.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Seahawks lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to injuries. The team had also already lost Rashad Penny for the season, leaving the team with a serious lack of depth at running back heading into Week 17.

Lynch is now 33 and hasn’t played for the Seahawks for a few years, but a reunion could sure be something of interest to fans of a running back that helped the team reach two straight Super Bowls. Could he help them get to a third one? Stay tuned.

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle confirms Marshawn Lynch is flying in to meet with him #Seahawks, “there’s a really good chance” he re-signs. “I think it’s freakin’ awesome.” Thinks Lynch “May have 4 or 5 games left in him.” It’s on. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 23, 2019

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers for NFC West

It was reported on Sunday that the NFL has moved the Seahawks vs 49ers game in Week 17 to Sunday Night Football. The teams will now get center stage on primetime to decide who wins the NFC West.

This is really important because the winner of the game would get at least one home game in the NFL playoffs. The loser of the Week 17 game becomes one of the Wild Card teams, forcing them to travel.

It is likely that the loser of the Seahawks vs 49ers game will get the No. 5 seed and travel to play the NFC East division-winner in the postseason. That will be either the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles, depending on what takes place during their games in Week 17.