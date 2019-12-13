Mark Ingram interviews Lamar Jackson after Ravens QB breaks all-time rushing record

Lamar Jackson further solidified his case for the NFL’s most valuable player award on Thursday night by guiding his Baltimore Ravens to a 42-21 win.

In addition to the victory, Jackson achieved yet another personal milestone and an all-time record, by surpassing Michael Vick’s single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

That all brought an interesting postgame interview featuring his teammate Mark Ingram taking over as the interviewer.

Jackson sets record early in highlight-filled performance

Jackson would have plenty of highlights in the Ravens’ 21-point win on Thursday, but it was his run with under nine minutes left in the first quarter that was the record-setter.

Needing just a few yards to become the all-time single-season rushing leader for quarterbacks, Jackson held onto the ball after faking a handoff. He’d rushed to the side, hesitated as if there may have been an open man to pass to, and then took off on his own.

He was stopped ahead of the endzone and didn’t realize he had the record, but plenty of other people knew it as soon as the play happened.

It was a huge moment in the history of the league, as it’s not often a quarterback with that much mobility, agility, and speed comes along. Jackson had a number of other highlights in the win en route to 298 total yards, five passing touchdowns, an NFL record, and another W for the Ravens.

Jackson got hit on the record-breaking play too, which probably isn’t what head coach John Harbaugh wants to see. Shortly after setting the record, FOX rolled out a congratulations video from former record-holder Michael Vick.

He and Jackson are the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson’s 1,040 yards (and counting) is the all-time record as he moves closer toward the NFL’s MVP award.

Mark Ingram does interview with Lamar Jackson

After the Ravens’ win, the postgame interview was full of fun. FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews spoke with running back Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson. She asked the typically humble Jackson about setting the record and he said he didn’t even know when he did it. “Early,” Andrews joked.

Ingram congratulated Jackson on the achievement, with Jackson deferring to the importance of getting another win for the team. Ingram hyped up Jackson as the clear cut MVP this season, while Jackson also added he wants to help his teammate Ingram get 1,000 yards rushing this season.

“Someone suggested I give you the mic so you can ask a question,” Andrews said as she passed the mic to Ingram.

“Freaky L, aka Action Jackson,” Ingram said. “You broke Mike Vick’s rushing record man. You the AFC East champions for the second year in a row. How’s it feel man, tell me how it feels L Freaky?”

“It feels good but you know we have a lot of season left to play,” Jackson started.

“So you telling me the story unwritten right now, book unfinished?” Ingram replied.

“Unwritten right now,” Jackson said.

“Congratulations brother on breaking Mike Vick’s record and being the GOAT, the MVP that you are,” Ingram said before throwing it back to the studio.

It seems Mark Ingram already has his next career ready to go, but, for now, he’ll continue to enjoy the ride with the Baltimore Ravens and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson.