Mark Ingram injury update: Diagnosis for Ravens star running back revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and their fan base are letting out a big exhale this morning following the latest injury news regarding star running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram injury update

After what was thought to possibly be a torn ACL, Ravens running back Mark Ingram has reportedly been diagnosed with just a calf strain after exiting during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens’ RB Mark Ingram did, in fact, suffer a calf strain during today’s win over Cleveland, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Ingram’s injury via Twitter moments after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the reports.

“There are no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see tomorrow to what extent that means. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

“No structural issues,” was the key in that press conference! That’s great news for the Ravens following their 31-15 victory on Sunday. The win clinched home-field advantage for the Ravens in the AFC, which means Ingram will have plenty of time to heal.

Next weekend’s game is meaningless for the Ravens, and the following week they have a bye as the No. 1 seed. So Ingram should be fresh the next time he hits the field some 20+days from now.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters, about RB Mark Ingram’s calf: “No structural issues.” Ingram will have an MRI and more tests tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

NFL guru Ian Rapoport also added that Ingram will undergo an MRI and additional tests Monday.

Ingram’s backup

This injury could turn out to be a positive for the Ravens heading into the postseason.

Now that the team knows it isn’t major, players like Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill will see more playing time this week, which is always a good thing because you never know when you’re going to get the call in a key situation in the postseason.

So far in 2019, Ingram and QB Lamar Jackson are the straws that stir the drink on offense.

Heading into Sunday’s contest, Ingram had 1,108 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.