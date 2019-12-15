Marcus Peters drinks beer with fans, gets fined by NFL, and receives a generous offer

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Baltimore Ravens’ season has given the team and its fans a lot of reasons to celebrate. That now includes Lamar Jackson breaking the all-time single-season rushing record for a quarterback, as well as the team winning their division for the second-straight season.

The celebrations have been taking place throughout the season. In the team’s game versus Buffalo, Marcus Peters decided to drink beer in the stands as part of his celebration, and as one might expect, that didn’t sit well with the league.

However, at least one powerful Twitter user gave an interesting take on things and extended an offer.

Watch as Marcus Peters drinks a fan’s beer in stands

During the excitement of an NFL game, it’s probably easy to get caught up in the moment, especially when playing at home. That’s what happened for the Ravens’ Marcus Peters, who decided to enter the stands with the fans during last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

After his team secured a 24-17 win late in the fourth, it was time for Peters to celebrate with fans. What happened next was Peters grabbing a fan’s beer and trying to drink it — Stone Cold Steve Austin style in celebration. YouTube videos surfaced which shows the beer-drinking incident after it happened on live television.

Here’s the clip from the Baltimore Ravens of Peters making a huge stop on fourth down and then celebrating with some beer:

THE DEFENSE GETS THE FOURTH-DOWN STOP!!!!@marcuspeters MAKES THE PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/S0MET4q1qG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

The NFL has reacted to Peters’ antics by slapping him with a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, that beer-drinking celebration will cost Peters a whopping $14,037 — making it one expensive beverage.

Peters reacts to fine, gets interesting tweet offer

Apparently, the fine didn’t affect Peters all that much, as he posted a row of different beer emojis on his Twitter account on Saturday. His teammate, Ronnie Stanley, replied with several crying-laughing emojis.

🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🍻🍻 — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) December 14, 2019

Plenty of fans were begging Peters to change his Twitter profile pic to one of him celebrating with the beer. Not only that, but an interested party also chimed in on Twitter.

Bud Light tweeted to Marcus Peters that they’ll now donate a matching amount to a charity on Peters’ behalf. Peters retweeted “Was good” to Bud Light, but it’s unknown if he’s DM’d them yet about that charitable donation.

The Ravens have a lot of reasons to celebrate. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs and quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered by many people a runaway for the league’s MVP award. Peters will likely drink to all of that.