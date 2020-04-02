Madden 20 Tournament Bracket and Odds: NFL stars DeSean Jackson, Tyreek Hill amongst final competitors on Twitch

Sports may be on hold during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the Checkdown Madden 20 Tournament is something that all football fans and gamers alike can enjoy.

Madden 20 tourney – how they got here

What started as eight is down to four. The first round of the Madden 20 tournament took place on Wednesday night. Eight NFL stars battled it out to earn the right to move on to the semifinal round.

Now we are down to the final four, and the question is — can anyone beat the surging Derwin James?

Before this recent Madden 20 tournament began on Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James showed why he would be one tough man to beat.

James schooled former Madden cover star Michael Vick just the week before on national television – and he made it look easy. James won going over the former Atlanta Falcons legend as he rolled up 80 points on Vick in the romp.

While James continued his great play last night in round one of the Checkdown Madden 20 tourney, it wasn’t as easy as his lopsided win over Michael Vick.

James won by the final score of 14-6 over his Chargers teammate Keenan Allen.

Other players besides Derwin James, who advanced to the semifinals round, include Denzel Ward (Browns), DeSean Jackson (Eagles), and Tyreek Hill (Chiefs).

Schedule, odds and how to watch live

Now that we know the final four, here is a look at the bracket matchups and who is favored to win.

The semifinals are set. Who do you have taking it all tomorrow? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hPgd6tl5KL — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 2, 2020

According to the Checkdown, Cleveland’s Denzel Ward will take on Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill in one matchup while Philadelphia Eagles star wideout Desean Jackson will take on the red hot Derwin James.

James, to no one’s surprise, was listed as the favorite to win this tournament before it began. Sports Betting Dime had James listed at even money.

Now he is even a bigger favorite.

Updated odds have now made James the overwhelming favorite at -190. Right behind James is Tyreek Hill at +155.

The two biggest underdogs in tonight’s winner take all Madden 20 Tournament are DeSean Jackson at +300 and Denzel Ward at +375.

Madden 20 Checkdown tourney updated odds! Yes, it has come to this!! Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers -190

Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs+155

DeSean Jackson – Philadelphia Eagles+300

Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns+375 pic.twitter.com/vmk8E95Tet — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) April 2, 2020

Once again, fans can watch all of the action unfold live. Starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 2, Twitch’s EA Madden NFL channel will carry all of the live streaming online play-by-play coverage.

The Madden 20 Finals will take place shortly after the semifinals are decided. Who is your choice to walk away as the Madden 20 tournament champion?