Madden 20 ratings include Lions star in top 20 players

Madden 20 has revealed their player ratings! Another sign that NFL football is nearing is the annual release of the Madden 20 ratings.

Earlier today, Monday, July 15, the ratings for each player were revealed. While no Detroit Lions cracked the 99 Club, they did have one player make the top 20.

Lions Damon Harrison top-tier player

Damon Harrison wasn’t on the Detroit Lions roster at this time last year. Now, he is one of the top players on the Lions defensive line.

Harrison, known by millions of fans as “Snacks,” is the No. 20 overall rated player on the first Madden 20 rating scale.

While many New York Giants fans are still scratching their heads as to why they gave him up so easily last season, Lions fans are happy to have Harrison aboard.

Harrison’s 95 rating puts him just four points off a perfect 99. Last season in just 10 games with Detroit, Harrison recorded 3.5 sacks, 50 tackles, 37 solo, and pressured the quarterback seven times.

He also was one of the reasons the Lions defense went from 27th in the league two seasons ago to 10th overall last year.

If Snacks Harrison plays like his 95 rating for the Lions this season, that defense will only get better.

The Lions top five players on the Madden 20 players ratings board include Harrison (95), Darius Slay (89), Trey Flowers (87), Marvin Jones Jr. (86) and Kenny Golladay (83).

Madden 20’s top 20

Now that Madden 20 fans can see the early ratings, the debating is already underway. The top four was revealed last week as part of the 99 Club, however, a few players that are absent from the top 20 listings have fans already questioning the Madden 20 creators.

Here's a look at the Top 20 players for the Madden 20 Player Ratings! #Madden20 #NFL pic.twitter.com/EtvMPpGHQ9 — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) July 15, 2019

You can decide for yourself! Here are the top 20 players in the NFL according to Madden 20.

