Madden 20 player ratings: Where do Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, & team’s top players rank?

The Madden 20 player ratings officially arrived on Monday with NFL fans everywhere checking to see how their teams’ players stack up. That includes “America’s Team,” as the Dallas Cowboys feature several of the top young stars in the game.

However, the player ratings for Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in Madden 20 may surprise some loyal fans.

Ezkiel Elliott near top of Cowboys’ Madden 20 player ratings

When it comes to threats on the ground, Ezekiel Elliott is always considered one of the best there is. However, he doesn’t rank as the top back when it comes to the Madden 20 player ratings.

Elliott checks in with a 94 overall for the upcoming football video game.

That has him tied for second on the Cowboys’ roster with Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith. Ahead of them as the top-ranked Dallas Cowboys player in Madden 20 is offensive tackle Zack Martin who boasts a 96 overall rating.

In fact, Martin’s rating has him among the top 20 players in the game.

Top 20 Cowboys players in the new Madden 20 ratings 🏈👀 pic.twitter.com/KVatgXhAhV — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) July 15, 2019

As far as where Elliott stacks up in terms of other running backs, he’s second-best to the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley.

Elliott led the league in yards last season with 1,434 total. That put him ahead of rookie Saquon Barkley of the Giants (1,307) and Gurley (1,251).

However, Gurley racked up a total of 21 touchdowns to help the Rams last season compared to just nine for Elliott.

Dak Prescott ranking amongst QBs in Madden 20

A few seasons ago, the brilliance of Dak Prescott was also emerging, but that may have since subsided. Based on the new Madden 20 player ratings, Prescott ranks outside of the league’s top 10 quarterbacks.

With an 81 overall, Prescott is tied with Kirk Cousins for the No. 12 spot.

That’s certainly not terrible, and the QBs he trails are worthy of being ahead of them.

They include Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"You ask me to compare Dak Prescott to Pat Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers? I don't think he's there yet. … Zeke is tough; Zeke gives that offense an identity." — @Mathieu_Era pic.twitter.com/hoSSfNT8Uu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 12, 2019

Prescott was the No. 15 quarterback last year in terms of total passing yards as he threw for 3,885 total. He completed 356-of-526 attempts and threw 22 touchdowns.

Cover star Patrick Mahomes ended up going 383-for-580 with 5,097 total yards and 34 touchdown passes.

Check out the entire Madden 20 player ratings for each team and position via EA Sports’ Madden site.