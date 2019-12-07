Los Angeles Rams playoff scenarios: Wild Card still possible

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Los Angeles Rams’ playoff scenarios are pretty complex, especially with how competitive the NFC West has been this season. They can’t win the division, though, as that will be either the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are trying to chase down a Wild Card spot in the NFC playoffs and the NFL schedule isn’t going to do them any favors. The first step in all of these NFL playoff scenarios is that the Rams need to win their final four games.

Getting to 11-5 on the season, with wins against the Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals will put the team in a good position. But they are now going to need some help.

Los Angeles Rams playoff scenarios: Wild Card or bust

So how can the Rams make the playoffs? In one scenario, they need the Seahawks to lose their last four games and that would put them at 10-6. Then, the 11-5 Rams would secure a Wild Card spot.

Alternatively, a three-way tie with the Seahawks and 49ers at 11-5 would also give the Rams a tiebreaker and one of the Wild Card spots. There is an easier way, though, without all of this mess taking place within the NFL schedule.

"We know the team, they know us and we are going to go out there and do our job." – @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/87dR7zIZYs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2019

If the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and the Rams finish the season at 11-5, the Rams are in the playoffs. It’s just that simple. While it’s not necessarily a simple to end the season on an impressive winning streak, this is a very easy scenario for fans to cheer for down the stretch.

In the updated NFL playoff standings, the Rams are the No. 7 team in the NFC at 7-5. They are right behind the 8-4 Vikings. Because the two teams don’t play this season, the tiebreaker would likely become the best conference record between them.

If the Rams win-out, they post a 9-3 record against the NFC. If the Vikings lose to the Packers, the best they could do is 8-4 against the NFC. That would give the Rams a much-needed tiebreaker win and one of the two Wild Card spots. If the Vikings lost to a different NFC team down the stretch, it could yield the same result.

When it comes to the Week 14 NFL schedule, Rams fans want to root for the Detroit Lions to knock off the Vikings, as that could make life a lot easier. Having the Saints beat the 49ers could also help in the long-run.

"It’s always going to be a good game between us two." 🔜 Seahawks vs. Rams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2019

No matter what else happens, the Rams need to focus on beating the Seahawks to improve to 8-5 and really stay alive in the NFC playoff race. A loss to the Seahawks could ruin everything, especially with a hot Chicago Bears team also on their heels.