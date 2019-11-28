Lions quarterback today: Who is David Blough, Lions QB making NFL debut vs Bears on Thanksgiving Day?

Welcome to the NFL, David Blough! Blough, an undrafted NFL free agent who was traded to the Detroit Lions from the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 NFL regular season began, will be thrust into the starting role in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit Lions’ never-ending injuries

The Detroit Lions are not having the type of season they hoped for. With severe injuries to several key players, including quarterback Matt Stafford, running back Kerryon Johnson and a handful of defensive stars, head coach Matt Patricia has to be wondering when the injury bug is going to be leaving town.

With backup quarterback Jeff Driskel now on the shelf following a hamstring ailment he suffered last week against the Washington Redskins, third-stringer David Blough will now get the start against the Bears.

Blough a Thanksgiving blessing?

Who is David Blough? That’s what many Lions fans are asking themselves as they prepare to watch their team battle in their annual Thanksgiving Day classic.

Blough doesn’t have much of a resume in the NFL, however, Big Ten football fans should remember his name from his days with Purdue.

Blough started nine or more games in each of his four seasons with the Boilermakers, with his best numbers coming during his Senior season in 2018.

The Purdue star was one of the best in the Big Ten in 2018 when he threw for over 3,700 yards and 25 touchdowns. He finished the season with a passer rating of 146.9.

Now, whether all of these great looking numbers can transfer on to the field in the NFL is a different matter.

The positive side? The Bears have no tape to study on Blough, so that could work to the Lions’ advantage. Why not a feel-good story for once in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day?

On a side note, Blough is also quite the magician as you can witness below.

Hopefully, his skills on the field will be as great as his sleight of hand with his magic tricks! The Lions and Bears kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon.