LeSean McCoy landing spots: Four NFL teams revealed as potential fits for former Bills RB

As teams trimmed their rosters for the upcoming NFL season, one of the casualties of those roster moves was veteran LeSean McCoy.

The Buffalo Bills cut McCoy after four seasons on the roster to make other players their priority including T.J. Yeldon and Frank Gore. Meanwhile, to think McCoy won’t find a new team ahead of the 2019-20 season is a mistake. Recently, four potential LeSean McCoy landing spots were revealed for the star running back.

Three playoff contenders for McCoy’s landing spot

LeSean McCoy started his career out in Philadelphia and played for the Eagles from 2009 through 2015. It’s entirely possible that the Eagles could find a role for McCoy on their roster. He achieved the bulk of his career stats there with 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground. He also compiled 300 yards receiving and 10 touchdown receptions.

As NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal indicates, it’s not like the Eagles need McCoy, but he has a good relationship with general manager Howie Rosen which could facilitate a move.

LeSean McCoy is being released by Bills, according to @AdamSchefter Eagles fans do you want to see a Shady reunion in Philly? https://t.co/YhXx3upJ1b — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 31, 2019

The Green Bay Packers are also amongst potential McCoy landing spots. With Aaron Jones as the team’s main option on the ground, they could look towards McCoy as a solid backup. He’d be especially helpful for passing downs and in the case of Jones being unable to play, he provides a veteran alternative.

One other playoff contender from last season that could become McCoy’s new team is the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has rookie contract players Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson for the ground game. They’re also waiting to see what transpires with Melvin Gordon’s holdout.

Chargers are giving Melvin Gordon’s reps permission to seek a trade, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/LIU6Db1yg5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 31, 2019

Bringing in McCoy based on Gordon’s situation could make sense, plus there’s the fact McCoy was coached by Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn before. Lynn was the running backs coach for the Bills during McCoy’s first two seasons there.

Kansas City Chiefs as LeSean McCoy’s landing spot?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were on the verge of reaching the Super Bowl this past postseason. The team is right up there with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2019-20 season as top contenders again. There’s also the fact they made a trade on Saturday to deal one of their running backs.

Kansas City traded Carlos Hyde to the Texans, which could make room for LeSean McCoy as their backup. As of right now, it’s purely speculation, but the Chiefs seem to make a good deal of sense right now.

There’s a major connection there for McCoy. He was originally drafted by Andy Reid in Philadelphia where he began to show his star power. Now, Reid is the coach of the Chiefs and could very well rely upon McCoy to help the offense in certain areas. It would give McCoy another opportunity to play for Reid and contend for a Super Bowl ring.

It remains to be seen where LeSean McCoy’s landing spot will be, but it’d be surprising if the headlines don’t feature Kansas City bringing the RB onto their roster.