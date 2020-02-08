Las Vegas Raiders eyeing Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, moving on from Derek Carr?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The closer we inch towards the NFL free agency period, the louder the rumors are getting about where Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play in 2020.

No matter where Brady decides to suit up in 2020, Raiders coach Jon Gruden is going to do everything he can to make a strong pitch to have him take over the reins in Las Vegas.

Raiders all in on an effort to sign Brady

The Oakland Raiders are making their final preparations to leave the city they called home for decades and head to Las Vegas. When they officially kick off the 2020 season as the Las Vegas Raiders, will they have Tom Brady behind center calling the plays?

According to The Athletic, if Jon Gruden gets his way they will.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic is reporting that the Raiders have already been wheeling and dealing “behind the scenes” to find Carr’s replacement this offseason. In other words, Gruden is ready to move on from the Carr era.

It is crazy how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Not even three years ago (June 2017) Carr signed a $125 million extension to stay with the Raiders. Now, at the age of 28, it seems that his time is coming to an end with the only team he has ever suited up for.

It is no secret that Gruden is very interested in making a run at Brady if he does hit the open market this March.

Lombardi indicated that if the chance arises, the Raiders are willing to pay big to sign Tom Brady.

One thing to keep in mind. New England owner Robert Kraft has said publically that he is going to do everything he can to keep Brady with the Patriots.

If Kraft does want to keep Brady in New England, he may need to back up the Brinks truck in order to do so.

Raiders other QB options

As a former quarterbacks coach, Jon Gruden knows the importance of the position.

With a strong running game in place and some stud wideouts, Gruden seems to believe a change at the QB position is what the Raiders need to become a force in the AFC West.

While all indications are that Gruden has a heavy interest in signing the six-time Super Bowl champion, he also may have an interest in free agents Ryan Tannehill or Teddy Bridgewater. After all, you always have to have a backup plan.

The speculation from here on out is only going to grow until NFL free agency arrives on March 18.