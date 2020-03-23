Laquon Treadwell joins Falcons: Stats and highlights for former Vikings wide receiver

The NFL free agency transactions continue to keep the sports world buzzing as players are joining new teams daily.

Big moves have included Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Emmanuel Sanders all signing with new NFL squads.

On Sunday, several moves occurred, including former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

The move arrives after they also signed Todd Gurley this past week.

Falcons add WR Laquon Treadwell to roster

A report arrived from Adam Schefter and others on Sunday evening, which indicated that a league source said the Falcons were signing Laquon Treadwell.

He was a first-round pick back in the 2016 NFL Draft, as the Vikings selected the University of Mississippi standout at No. 23 overall.

Treadwell played just three seasons for Ole Miss, and so far, it seems he hadn’t lived up to the expectations placed on him coming into the league.

However, he could provide Atlanta with a fourth receiver who is young and still has the ability to show what he has to offer. That remains to be seen, though, if and when the NFL season arrives this year.

Per NFL league source… Falcons are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell – Was a first round pick in 2016.. played 13-games last season for Vikings pic.twitter.com/J4hCLZqKFL — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 22, 2020

Laquon Treadwell stats and career highlights

Treadwell played for Ole Miss from 2013 through 2015. With the Rebels, he compiled 2,393 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns on 202 receptions in his 35 games.

After three seasons, he opted to play professionally and impressed the Vikings at the NFL Combine. With that, he became the No. 23 pick and headed to Minnesota.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has now played four seasons with the Vikings. During that time, he participated in 53 games, with 16 of those as a starter.

His stats include 701 yards receiving on 65 receptions and just two touchdowns so far during that four-year career.

During the past season, Treadwell, who has a nickname “Megaquon,” played in 13 games for Minnesota. He scored once and had nine receptions for a total of 184 yards, per Pro-Football-Reference stats.

As mentioned, he may fill in the Falcons’ roster need as a fourth WR, which already features one of the best receivers in the game in Julio Jones.

Treadwell will catch passes from Matt Ryan, who is well known for airing it out often.

For Laquon Treadwell’s salary, Spotrac listed him as having a base salary of $557,059 in 2019 for the Vikings with a $1,356,362 signing bonus. They also list a Dead Cap hit of $1,913,420.

So far, the details of the deal that Treadwell signed with the Atlanta Falcons are unknown.

It’s also worth noting that RotoWorld indicates he’s “far from a lock to make the final roster,” so stay tuned to see what transpires.