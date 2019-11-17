Lane Johnson injury update: Eagles tackle suffers head injury in game against Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a significant part of their offensive front line during Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots.

Lane Johnson was carted off the field during the game with a head injury and later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Here are more details, including the latest Lane Johnson injury update following Sunday’s NFL game.

Johnson carted off the field with head injury

During the second quarter, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had to be carted off the field. At the time he was evaluated for a head injury. It was unknown which particular play he sustained the injury.

Injury Update: T Lane Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury. His return is questionable. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2019

At first, Johnson was considered questionable to return to the game. However, an injury update from Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane indicated that Johnson was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

In a report later on Sunday night, the Inquirer indicated that Lane Johnson suffered a concussion during Sunday’s game.

At the time Johnson went out with injury, his team was ahead 10-3. However, Johnson’s absence up front made a difference. After Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made some adjustments, it led to Eagles QB Carson Wentz getting sacked for the first time this season.

According to ESPN, Wentz ended up getting sacked a total of five times for the game for a loss of 40 yards.

Eagles still fighting for a postseason spot

The Philadelphia Eagles would go on to lose a close game at home to the New England Patriots, 17-10. A loss in the standings and the loss of Lane Johnson certainly hurt as they continue their pursuit of a spot in the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys won 35-27 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That means Dallas took control of the NFC East with a 6-4 record. Philadelphia is still there in the hunt at 5-5.

The loss of an All-Pro right tackle is certainly going to be tough, but Eagles fans are hoping that Lane Johnson won’t be sidelined too long.

In terms of depth, the Eagles brought in offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai to replace Johnson. They also have their first-round pick from the 2019 draft, Andre Dillard, available.

Next up on the schedule for the Eagles will be a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 24.