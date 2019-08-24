Lamar Miller knee injury video: Texans RB carted off field in preseason game

The Houston Texans were in action on Saturday with a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Several of their starting players got in some reps, including quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, one of those star players was injured in the game, as Lamar Miller was carted off the field.

Here is the latest update for the Lamar Miller knee injury with videos of what happened.

Videos show Miller injured on Q1 preseason play

The NFL preseason is often looked at with disdain by NFL fans, as the games don’t count and players get hurt. That happened several days ago to the Panthers’ Cam Newton, who limped off the field during his preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The Lamar Miller injury occurred in just the first quarter of the game and on his only carry. Miller got hit by a Cowboys defender on his rushing attempt and went down. Videos show different angles of what happened on the field that required he be carted off.

Lamar Miller goes down with a leg injury, and gets carted off field later 😕pic.twitter.com/EhTTC4YudU — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 24, 2019

The running back finished with a loss of one yard on his carry prior to being carted off.

The Texans also had running backs Karan Higdon and Joe Webb III in the game. Higdon had 20 yards on three carries, while Webb had 11 yards on two carries as of this report.

Latest Lamar Miller update: Knee injury for RB

A tweet arrived from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicating that Miller left the field with a left knee injury. The severity of the injury is still unknown. Fans are certainly hoping it’s an MCL rather than ACL for the Texans’ running back.

Texans’ RB Lamar Miller being carted off with left knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2019

The 28-year-old is heading into his eighth season in the league. He was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins after leaving the University of Miami. He joined Houston in the 2016 season. Last season, he had 210 carries for 973 yards and five touchdowns. Miller was tied for No. 11 in the league in rushing yards.

Unfortunately, this injury could be a major setback for a Texans squad that was in the NFL playoffs last season. It’s also a setback for any fantasy football owners who may have drafted Miller ahead of the season.

These two things are true: (1) Before Lamar Miller's injury, Duke Johnson was a must-draft RB in every PPR league. (2) After Miller's injury, Duke is a must-draft RB in every PPR league. Except now it's more obvious to everyone.#FantasyFootball #FantasyFootballDraft — Fantasy Football for Winners (@_FF4W) August 25, 2019

As of this report, the Dallas Cowboys were also holding a 17-0 lead on the Texans in the first quarter of their game. Houston begins its regular season on September 9 with a Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints.