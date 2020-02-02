Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady as only unanimous NFL MVP selections

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Lamar Jackson has done something that only one other player in NFL history has previously accomplished – and that player is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Ravens quarterback was unanimously named the NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday night at the NFL Honors awards ceremony.

Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP, proving critics wrong

The Ravens were a disappointment in the postseason, but the future is bright in Baltimore under the QB guidance of Lamar Jackson.

When Jackson was drafted in 2018 many wondered if he had the skills to perform in the NFL. Sure, he was fast and had a strong arm, but NFL material? Not exactly.

Jackson has proved his critics wrong. Just two seasons after being selected by the Ravens he is now recognized as one of, if not the top player in the league.

On the eve of Super Bowl 54, Jackson’s unanimous NFL Most Valuable Player selection shouldn’t come as a surprise really.

He has been the perfect mold for the award. While it is true that one man doesn’t make a team, it is safe to say that the Ravens would not be where they were in 2019 without Jackson. His play was simply amazing all season long.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the MVP for the 2019 season. For the second time ever, there was a unanimous MVP. Unreal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

Jackson received all 50 votes from media members to join Tom Brady as the only unanimous choice for the award. That speaks volumes.

The 22-year-old rising star became the third-youngest player to win the award. Only former Cleveland Browns running back and Hall of Famer Jim Brown was younger than Jackson when he walked away with the trophy.

Brown won the NFL MVP in 1957 and 1958 and in both years he was younger than Jackson.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram knows the Ravens have something special in Jackson. “He’s a beast, I feel like he’s going to be the greatest one day,” Ingram said, per ESPN.

Jackson also commented following the award win. The Baltimore Ravens shared the interview on their official YouTube channel.

In addition to Jackson winning the MVP award, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took home NFL Coach of the Year and Greg Roman won the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

NFL MVP winners: Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady

You can’t really compare Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. One is in the twilight of his career while the other is just getting started.

One can run like the wind, the other can’t and he knows it. The true comparisons between these two will be made years from now. However, they will forever be bonded by winning a unanimous MVP award. Brady pulled off the feat back in 2010.

In that season, Brady passed for 3,900 yards and 36 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a 14-2 season.

This season, Jackson passed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also made some plays that were very video game-like.

What summed up the season for the Ravens happened right away. In Week 1 as a matter of fact.

Jackson threw five touchdown passes and recorded a perfect passer rating (158.3) in a 59-10 win in Miami. The classic moment came after the game when he was asked if he had silenced the doubters, Jackson famously responded, “Not bad for a running back.”

Now he’ll try to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps by winning a few Super Bowl rings during what should be a superstar career.