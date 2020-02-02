Kyler Murray wins NFL Rookie of Year and fans think Josh Jacobs was robbed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has won the NFL Rookie of Year Award. While fans in the desert believe he deserves it, some fans are up in arms about the results, and they are expressing their disbelief on social media.

Josh Jacobs fans may not be too happy right now, however, Kyler Murray had a pretty darn good rookie season.

While the Cardinals finished the season 5-10-1, Murray did something for the franchise that hasn’t been done in a long time, by making them a watchable team.

Arizona played much better than their record indicates and easily could have won two or three more games if they didn’t meltdown in the final quarter.

In fact, their losses include a 6-point defeat to the Ravens in Baltimore, a 28-25 loss on Halloween against the NFC Champion 49ers and a tough road defeat against Tampa Bay 30-27.

Behind Murray, this team improved greatly, even if their record didn’t reflect it.

Murray finished the 2019 season by throwing for 3,722 yards and tossing 20 touchdown passes. Those numbers are pretty impressive for a rookie that was heading to a franchise in serious rebuild mode.

This kid looks like he has what it takes to continue to grow and help get Arizona back to its winning ways. Could he eventually become an NFL MVP like Lamar Jackson? It seems the sky is the limit.

Josh Jacobs fans disagree with NFL Honors results

The voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year wasn’t as close as fans believed it would be. That may be why the fans in Raider Nation have an ax to grind after Saturday night’s NFL Honors.

Murray finished in first place with 26.5 votes to win the award. That is 13.5 more votes than Josh Jacobs received. The Raiders rookie running back finished with 13 votes and his supporters aren’t too happy.

When you look at Jacobs’ stats, they do have a good argument.

Josh Jacobs is the real Rookie of the year… #Robbed pic.twitter.com/AxmMvUjrPC — Roll Tide #17™ (@jerrysandersRTR) February 2, 2020

The former Alabama star rushed for 1,150 yards, had a 4.8 yards per carry average and scored seven rushing touchdowns in 2019. He also did all of that in just 13 games. He may have flirted with 1,500 yards if he played all 16 games.

You can’t change the voting, but you can take to Twitter to express how you believe your favorite player got robbed!

Kyler Murray got Offensive Rookie of the Year over Josh Jacobs… pic.twitter.com/w4l02Lhi64 — Drew Chandler (@Ajchandler24) February 2, 2020

The creativeness never fails on Twitter.

Me reading Kyler Murray got OROTY over Josh Jacobs pic.twitter.com/s7Jkjv8r3S — Baker (@Remember_Baker) February 2, 2020

While Jacobs, who seems like a very humble and down to earth person, hasn’t commented on the ROY Award as of this report, his fans have taken over defending his honor.

Alabama fans when they heard Josh Jacobs didn't win Offensive Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/D1AXyoqsYi — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 2, 2020

Behind Jacobs in the voting was Titans wideout AJ Brown who had nine votes and Eagles running back Myles Sanders who had one vote.

As Raiders fans voice their displeasure, Josh Jacobs will most likely find ways to show why he’s amongst the new offensive stars in the league.