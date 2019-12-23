Kyler Murray injured: See what happened as Cardinals QB hurt vs Seahawks

What happened to Kyler Murray? The Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback was playing at a high level on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the former Oklahoma Sooners star was forced to leave the game in the second half.

On a play that seemed harmless, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s contest in Seattle.

According to an ESPN report, Murray appeared to injure his right hamstring following a 4-yard run on a 3rd and 12 play. The incident happened early in the third quarter with Arizona leading 17-7.

Following the play, Murray was walking with a slight limp on the sideline. In the fourth quarter, he eventually had his right hamstring wrapped; however, fans knew long before then that he was done for the game.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows two things — the Cardinals aren’t making the postseason, and Murray is a franchise QB, so even though he tried to talk the coach into keeping him in the game, Kingsbury wasn’t having any part of it.

“We didn’t want to put him in harm’s way if he couldn’t be him, so we decided to sit him,” Kingsbury said following the game.

As for playing next week in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Kingsbury is airing on the side of caution.

“I couldn’t make a guess,” he said. “We obviously won’t put him out there if he wasn’t a hundred percent.”

Brett Hundley does the job

When Murray left the game, the Cardinals turned to QB Brett Hundley. Hundley completed four of nine passes for 49 yards in his backup role. He also carried the ball six times for 35 yards.

More importantly, for the Cardinals, he led a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to help Arizona earn a tough road win.