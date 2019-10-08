Kyle Juszczyk injury update: Video shows what happened to 49ers fullback with hit causing knee injury

The recent Monday Night Football game saw the San Francisco 49ers dominate the Cleveland Browns to remain undefeated. Unfortunately, they may have lost an important member of their active roster in the win. A recent Kyle Juszczyk injury update gives the latest on the 49ers fullback with a video showing how he was injured on Monday night.

Kyle Juszczyk injury video shows fullback hurt on play

The injury occurred late in the third quarter as Juszczyk was blocking for running back Matt Breida. As Breida took off on the play, the Browns’ Jermaine Whitehead lowered his shoulder which caused Juszczyk to tumble to the crowd. The 49ers’ fullback clutched his knee as he hit the ground. San Francisco’s team staff came over to check on him after the hit.

Following the injury, the San Francisco 49ers initially tweeted that the fullback was “questionable to return” for the MNF game.

However, Juszczyk would not return for the remainder of the game. In a post-game recap, ESPN indicated that he had a sprained left knee. Juszczyk was also seen wearing a “thick black brace on his leg” in the locker room following the game.

Latest status update on Kyle Juszczyk

According to an NFL report, the earliest indication is that the 49ers’ fullback suffered an MCL injury on Monday night. However, as with other injuries, the team will evaluate him and have an MRI test performed to see exactly what the issue is. That is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Losing Kyle Jusczcyk could have a major impact on the San Francisco 49ers just based on his blocking abilities. Thanks to Jusczcyk, backs Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman racked up a lot of yards on the ground in Monday’s game. As a team, San Francisco tallied 275 rushing yards. The 49ers went on to win 31-3 and moved to 4-0 for the first time since 1990.

Now the team and fans will await the latest Kyle Juszczyk injury update hoping for good news once the MRI results are in.