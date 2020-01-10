Kirk Cousins net worth: How much is the Minnesota Vikings QB worth in 2020?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kirk Cousins will play arguably the biggest game of his NFL career on Saturday, January 11, when he leads the Minnesota Vikings into San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Kirk Cousins big moment

With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, Vikings fans are hoping that their team can pull off another huge upset on the road.

It won’t be easy, however, with QB Kirk Cousins and RB Dalvin Cook playing at a high level, you never know. Anything can happen in the playoffs.

Last week, Cousins and the Vikings made headlines when they marched into New Orleans and beat the Saints in overtime 26-20. The win was the biggest upset in the postseason thus far.

Cousins threw for 242 yards and a touchdown – which happened to be the game-winning pass in overtime to Kyle Rudolph – as the Vikings shocked the Saints.

Minnesota was a 7-8 point underdog depending where you looked in last week’s Wild Card round game. They will most likely be the same if not bigger underdogs when kickoff time comes this weekend against the 49ers.

The victory is more than just an average win when you consider many experts and fans alike believed that the Saints had all the pieces to make a run at the Super Bowl this season.

If Cousins can lead Minnesota past the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Saturday, he will become an instant fan favorite in the Twin Cities no matter what happens after that!

Kirk Cousins net worth

In case you forgot, Kirk Cousins made his name with the Washington Redskins.

Cousins was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft to be the backup to Robert Griffin III. RG3 was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft – second overall.

At that time, Cousins signed a deal with Washington with a base pay of $390,000.

After taking over for RG3 following an injury in December 2012, Cousins never looked back. His great play landed him a deal worth over $100 million just a few seasons later.

Now that he is the signal-caller for the Vikings, just how much is Kirk Cousins worth in 2020?

According to Spotrac, Cousins has earned just over $130 million. That number may get even bigger if the Vikings continue winning in the postseason.

The 31-year-old Cousins has just one year left on his contract with Minnesota and will become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Cousins will surely get another deal from the Vikings. If not Minnesota, he won’t be looking for work long as he seems to have plenty left in the tank to continue his NFL career.