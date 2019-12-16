Kansas City Chiefs claim Terrell Suggs, but he hints he won’t show up

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to release Terrell Suggs last week and the Kansas City Chiefs swooped in to claim him off waivers. However, sources indicate that Suggs might not show up for the Chiefs.

Suggs and the Cardinals agreed to mutually part ways last week and the NFL veteran made it clear that he only wanted to play for one team.

Before signing with the Cardinals, Terrell Suggs had played 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and he has made it clear that Baltimore is the only team he wants to play for now.

However, his release meant he hit the waiver wire and it was the Kansas City Chiefs who put in a claim on him. They will now owe him just over $350,000 for the last two weeks of the regular season.

Suggs, 37, reportedly doesn’t care about his salary or the money. He just wants to go back to Baltimore and possibly finish his career there.

The problem is that the Baltimore Ravens are currently the first seed in the AFC and their 12-2 record put them dead last on the waiver wire for claims.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 10-4 and they want to get past the Baltimore Ravens and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. The Chiefs not only want to get Suggs to help them win but to help them get past the Baltimore Ravens — the only team he cares about.

The Chiefs also need help and Terrell Suggs would fit in perfectly. They just lost defensive end Alex Okafor to a serious injury he suffered after sacking Drew Lock in the win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.

This season, Terrell Suggs had 5.5 sacks over 13 starts with the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he spent 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making it to seven Pro Bowls with 138 career sacks.