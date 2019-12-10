Kai Forbath: Who is Dallas Cowboys’ new kicker, and what is his longest field goal?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

After struggling with Brett Maher and his dismal season, the Dallas Cowboys have finally made a move with the kicking game.

Maher, who replaced Dan Bailey in 2018, has had accuracy issues of late and it all came to a head vs. Chicago on Thursday Night Football. The bottom line – Brett Maher is out and Kai Forbath is in.

Who is Kai Forbath?

When things go bad for a football team, everyone is to blame. When you are the place-kicker, all eyes are on you. If you do great, it’s expected. If you do bad, you are singled out.

While that isn’t always fair, it is just the nature of the beast.

Brett Maher’s struggles have opened the door for Kai Forbath, who will be getting his second chance at kicking for a new team this season.

Forbath has played for a handful of teams in his career, including the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the New England Patriots.

After being released by New England earlier this season, Forbath got an offer to try out for the Cowboys on Monday. Just 24-hours later, he now has a new job.

Forbath spoke to the Dallas media on Monday and said he understands the business of being an NFL kicker, especially the “here today and gone tomorrow” aspect.

“It’s something I’ve gotten used to. It’s not the best situation,” Forbath said. “But if you make kicks you stick around.”

Kai Forbath’s longest field goal

While recently released kicker Brett Maher made headlines for becoming the first kicker in NFL history to make three kicks of 60 yards or more, his overall lack of accuracy cost him his job.