Julio Jones fantasy football: Will he play for Atlanta Falcons in Week 1?

A Julio Jones fantasy football update might not provide the information that Atlanta Falcons fans or fantasy football team owners are looking to read. It might actually be bad news.

In an interview that Jones just had, he stated that “So far, so good. Everything’s going great. I’m just doing my in.” He went on to say that “everything’s good” when it comes to preparing for the 2019 NFL season.

If the interview had ended there, fans might be excited about what’s coming up this season, but he went on to provide some serious doubt about whether he is even going to take the field in Week 1.

“I don’t know. What I’m trying to do right now is be ready. You know what I mean. It’s no like if I’m gonna play if I’m not gonna play, I’m gonna try to be out there. I’m coming back from injury.”

Part of the interview is shared below after it was posted on the Twitter account of the Atlanta Falcons.

We recently published a list of the top 10 fantasy football receivers for Week 1 and Julio Jones was on it. One receiver who was not on it was Antonio Brown, who is having some problems with the Oakland Raiders during the preseason.

Will Julio Jones play in Week 1 for Atlanta Falcons?

Jones is certainly coming back from an injury, but he also wants a new contract from the Falcons. There are rumors that he won’t take the field again until a contract extension with the team has been put in place.

There have been reports that Jones and the Falcons are getting close to a deal, but there is nothing in place at the publishing of this article. From the way Jones was approaching questions in his recent interviews, he was being very cagey about playing in Week 1.

Some fans have seen the mentions of his past injury as an excuse to not play if there is no new contract. This leaves everything up in the air for the September 8 game between the Falcons and Vikings. Fantasy football owners will want to pay very close attention to the situation, as Jones might have to be benched in Week 1. Stay tuned.