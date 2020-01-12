Julian Edelman Arrested: What did the Patriots star do that landed him in hot water?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman got into a bit of trouble over the weekend. The star wideout was arrested Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor vandalism in Beverly Hills, California.

Edelman arrested, what happened?

It appears not making a long run in the postseason has led wide receiver Julian Edelman to find some extracurricular activity outside of the gridiron.

TMZ reported that Edelman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes. Sources at the scene said it was “apparent to them Julian had been drinking.”

They also indicated that Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has not yet decided whether to file charges against Edelman.

If Edelman can handle the situation privately with the car’s owner and come to an agreement on how to handle the damages, then most likely no charges will be filed.

Following Edelman’s arrest for the vandalism, he was released and was seen leaving with his friends.

Far from glory

If only the Patriots had defeated the Tennessee Titans last weekend, this may not have happened. Maybe Edelman could use that as an excuse if he did have to pay up to the car owner in court.

Julian Edelman, a California native, would have obviously not been back in his home state if the Patriots were still in the AFC postseason playoff race.

Unfortunately for Edelman and his team, they fell short at home to Tennessee with a final score of 20-13 in the Wild Card round.

The 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the offseason, so he had better lay off the jumping on car stunts as much as possible.

In 2019, Edelman had one of his best seasons as a pro. He hauled in 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. The 1,117 yards were a career-high for Edelman who will be entering his 11th season with the New England Patriots next fall.