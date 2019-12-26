Josh Jacobs surgery: Oakland Raiders rookie hospitalized on Christmas Day

Ahead of the team’s final game of the season, Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs spent Christmas Day in the hospital. Reportedly, Jacobs needed to have a surgical procedure.

The news comes as the Raiders still have a very slim shot of making the playoffs while Jacobs has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jacobs surprises fans with surgery story on Christmas Day

The rookie running back took to social media, posting a surprising update on his Instagram Story on Christmas Day. Part of the series of photos and videos showed Jacobs hooked up to IV with a hospital bracelet on his arm with the comment “Fun” on it.

“Surgery went great, fastest surgery ever,” Jacobs posted as he was apparently being wheeled on a gurney through a hospital. “This was random, I didn’t plan on being here.”

An image on the Story also showed one of Jacobs’ lower legs bandaged up. It’s unknown what the procedure was that he went into the hospital for, as of this report.

Jacobs’ status for Sunday’s game

Jacobs was one of several injuries the Raiders were dealing with ahead of their final game of the regular season. Rookie Trayvon Mullen had a collision with a teammate resulting in a neck injury, but head coach Jon Gruden was optimistic he’d be able to go on Sunday.

The good news for Jacobs and the Raiders is that ESPN reports this procedure won’t sideline him for Sunday’s game. Oakland takes on the Broncos in Denver with a chance for the Raiders to make the postseason.

They’ll need to win the game, but there are three other teams they need to win for them to sneak in with an AFC Wild Card spot. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, those teams are the Ravens, Texans, and Colts — all needing to win their games this weekend.

Hard as it is to believe, the Raiders have a path to the playoffs. Here’s what would have to happen in Week 17: 🏈Raiders beat Broncos

🏈Ravens beat Steelers

🏈Texans beat Titans

🏈Colts beat Jaguars If those four things happen next Sunday, the Raiders make it as a wild card. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

If that all happens, the Raiders also need to gain a “strength-of-victory” tiebreaker over the Steelers. For that to happen, they need the Patriots, Bears, Chargers, or Lions to win as well.

With Josh Jacobs out of the hospital and expected to suit up, they may have a realistic chance of at least winning their own game. Then they’ll need to hope everything else falls into place.

Jacobs is No. 8 in the NFL this season in terms of rushing yards. He’s played in just 13 games and compiled 1,150 yards on the ground to help the Raiders potentially contend for the postseason.