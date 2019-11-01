Josh Gordon to Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson gets new weapon

Josh Gordon is reportedly heading to the Seattle Seahawks. The news was just posted to Twitter that the Seahawks had claimed Gordon off waivers.

Adding Gordon to the roster could allow quarterback Russell Wilson to spread the ball around even more in the coming weeks. But can Gordon provide an impact during the 2019 NFL season?

Seahawks claimed former Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon off waivers today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

This news comes the day after Gordon was released from injured reserve by the New England Patriots. The team had decided to go in a different direction.

Once Gordon was released, it meant that he would hit waivers and any team in the NFL could claim his services. The waivers work in reverse order of the NFL standings, so the Seahawks were pretty far down the list.

Josh Gordon being released off IR today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2019

Josh Gordon stats

Gordon appeared in six games for the Patriots this season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. That includes a Week 3 game against the New York Jets where he had six catches for 83 yards.

At one point, Gordon was considered to be among the best receivers in the game. During the 2013 NFL season, he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards that season.

Josh Gordon impact

Earlier, ESPN had reported that “Gordon had been playing through a left knee injury and was knocked out of the team’s Oct. 10 win over the New York Giants when he injured the knee while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble.”

It means that Gordon is likely ready to take the field right away. He would slide into the third spot on the receiving depth chart behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. If he is healthy when he next takes the field, Gordon might turn out to be a huge asset to the Seahawks this season.

Heading into a Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks boast a 6-2 record that has them securely holding a Wild Card in the NFC. The team is currently behind the 8-0 San Franciso 49ers in the NFC West.