Josh Gordon injury update: Here’s what happened as Patriots receiver is hurt trying to stop Giants TD

The undefeated New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants for Thursday night’s football game and took what appeared to be a dominant lead early on. However, a two-touchdown lead was quickly erased. In addition, receiver Josh Gordon went down with an injury on the field, leaving concern for Patriots fans.

Here’s the latest Josh Gordon injury update as far as what happened to the Pats receiver in the game.

Josh Gordon injury occurs on a fumble recovery

Late in the second quarter, the New York Giants’ defense was able to disrupt Tom Brady enough to cause a fumble. Markus Golden was able to recover the ball for the defense and ran it down the field toward the end zone.

Several of the Patriots’ offensive players chased him and Josh Gordon went to try to stop him ahead of the goal line. Unfortunately, Gordon ended up getting his leg caught up underneath him awkwardly as he went down.

Here’s a look at that nasty looking injury that Gordon suffered.

Tail end of that play. Josh Gordon left leg. He does walk off the field under his own power and is now in the medical tent. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/QZbAvIETbd — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2019

Adding some insult to that injury is the fact that the fumble recovery was good for a touchdown thanks to Golden stretching out enough to get the ball across the plane. That made the game 14-14, but Gordon was down on the field and being attended to by training staff.

Latest Josh Gordon injury update

As mentioned in Michael Girardi’s tweet above, the positive aspect of things was that Gordon was walking on his own. He would head to the medical tent to get checked out. It meant that the Patriots would have to rely on two undrafted free agents along with star Julian Edelman.

With Josh Gordon in the medical tent, it's a 3 WR package of Julian Edelman and undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 11, 2019

A bit later, after Gordon left the field with the knee injury, the New England Patriots provided an update via Twitter, saying he was “questionable” to return to the game. The Patriots were leading 21-14 at the half thanks to a late Tom Brady rushing touchdown.

Coincidentally, ahead of the Josh Gordon injury scare, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network, “We can hope and pray” that Rob Gronkowski decides to return. Per ESPN’s report, retirement papers still aren’t officially filed. Those hopes and prayers may become more prevalent depending on Gordon’s status after his awkward landing.

Gronkowski has already made his next career move known, as he has joined FOX to help as their newest NFL analyst this season.