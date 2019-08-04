Jordy Nelson retires from NFL: Green Bay legend calls it a career, joining several other Packers’ stars

Jordy Nelson has announced his retirement from the NFL. As Nelson retires, he leaves behind a successful career as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

He’s also one of several high-profile stars to retire ahead of the season. Here are more details on Nelson’s recent retirement decision.

Jordy Nelson retires after 1-day contract

Nelson, who wore No. 87 with Green Bay for 10 seasons, retired as a member of the Packers. He joined the Oakland Raiders roster last season after being cut by Green Bay.

He finished with 739 yards and three touchdowns with the Raiders during the 2018 season with 63 receptions.

The Raiders released Nelson in March and he’s decided to head into retirement. The Packers signed Jordy to a 1-day contract, allowing him to officially retire as in Green Bay.

8️⃣7️⃣ One of the all-time great #Packers officially retires in the green & gold! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0wi0hsFsSc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 4, 2019

During his 10 seasons, the wide receiver nicknamed “White Lightning” tallied 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns on 613 receptions. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

However, Nelson suffered a torn ACL ahead of his 2015 NFL season causing him to miss an entire year of action.

He came back in 2016 and showed what he’s capable of, but after struggling in the 2017 season, the Packers cut him from the roster.

Jordy Nelson joins other retired NFL stars

As Jordy Nelson retires, he joins four other former Packers stars who also recently retired. They are Julius Peppers, John Kuhn, Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang.

Other non-Packers players that retired ahead of 2019 includes Jamaal Charles, Chris Johnson, Doug Baldwin, and Brian Orakpo. See a list here at ESPN of every 2019 retired player.

Another legend of the game, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also chose to retire ahead of the new season.

“Gronk” retired on the heels of another Patriot’s Super Bowl victory.

Nelson’s career highlights also included a major performance in a Packers’ Super Bowl win.

Nelson was part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. During that game he came up with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown courtesy of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During his career, he was considered one of Rodgers’ favorite targets. Packers’ fans fell in love with his dedication and hard work for the game.

His retirement comes as the NFL preseason is just around the corner. The Packers play in the NFL’s Kick Off Game in early September when they face division rivals Chicago.

Per Packers Wire at USA Today, Jordy Nelson will speak to members of the media during Tuesday’s Green Bay Packers’ practice.