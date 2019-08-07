Jonathan Abram: Raiders’ rookie contract, key details about Hard Knocks star

Jonathan Abram of the Oakland Raiders is amongst the latest Hard Knocks stars for the 2019 season. The latest installment of HBO’s hit football documentary-style series covers Oakland’s training camp in Napa Valley with rookies and stars participating.

While players like Derek Carr and Antonio Brown highlight the who’s who, it’s some of the newer guys emerging as stars. That includes rookie safety, Jonathan Abram.

Who is Raiders rookie Jonathan Abram?

When viewers first “meet” Jonathan Abram, the Raiders’ rookie is pulling up to training camp in a shiny Mercedes Benz. He’s also unloading a bunch of snacks he had to buy at Target for the other guys’ requests. Abram mentions he hates being called “rook” as it’s a pet peeve of his.

The HBO Hard Knocks narrator lets us know that Abram is flashy and likes nice things. Throughout the first episode, viewers also learn he’s quite the character. He goes horseback riding with a fellow rookie, jokes with QB Derek Carr about his salary and how to pronounce “salmon,” and even gets a lecture from head coach Jon Gruden.

Johnathan Abram hits too hard during practice pic.twitter.com/xKdsqGoec7 — Anthony (@bob_the_doll) August 7, 2019

For those who missed the 2019 NFL Draft, Jonathan Abram is a first-round pick for the Raiders, taken 27th overall. Oakland had that pick due to the Amari Cooper trade they made with the Dallas Cowboys.

Abram is currently 22 and was born on October 25. He’s a member of the Oakland Raiders’ active roster, so he’ll be prominent on Hard Knocks this season.

The 6-ft rookie safety played his college ball with Mississippi State, making First-Team All-SEC in 2018. He was invited to participate in the Senior Bowl after the season.

Abram played baseball and football for East Marion High School before that. He not only played safety at high school but also quarterback. He committed to play football for Georgia too.

He’s also a husband and father. His wife is Bri’Anna, and together they have a daughter named Hailee who turned two this past May. Per SF Chronicle, Jonathan and Bri’Anna initially were having twins, but the second daughter was stillborn. The couple began dating after Bri’Anna had finished high school, and Jonathan was still there.

What is Jonathan Abram’s Raiders contract?

According to an NBC Pro Football Talk report this past June, Jonathan Abram signed a deal with the Raiders already. His rookie contract is reportedly worth $11.45 million over the next four years. There’s a $6.38 million signing bonus as well. All first-round picks also have a fifth-year team option as part of their contracts.

Based on how much spotlight he’s receiving on HBO’s Hard Knocks, it appears he could become an early superstar for the Oakland Raiders. His unique personality and perspectives are one thing, but he’s also got the hard-hitting highlights to prove he deserves a spot in the league.

Abram’s hunger also features on the field during that first episode of Hard Knocks. He wants to show what he’s got and the season hasn’t even started.

The Raiders’ Jonathan Abrams will be amongst several rookies looking to impress with the team. Oakland also drafted Clelin Ferrell and Josh Jacobs in the first round as well as several other young players throughout the 2019 draft.

As seen on Episode 1 of the new show, everyone’s fighting to be on the roster, but not everyone will last.

HBO’s Hard Knocks is televised and live-streamed every Tuesday night through late September.