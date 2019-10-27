Home > Sport > NFL

JJ Watt injury update: Texans star suffers torn pectoral, confirms he’s done for season

27th October 2019 9:29 PM ET
Houston Texans star JJ Watt has confirmed he is done for the 2019-20 NFL season. Pic credit: NFL Films/YouTube

During Sunday’s NFL Week 8 action, the Houston Texans were able to grab another win, this time coming from behind to beat the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the team lost one of their biggest stars. In a JJ Watt injury update, it seems the five-time Pro Bowl defender has confirmed he’ll be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral injury.

JJ Watt  suffers torn pectoral in Raiders game

While the Texans had a late victory thanks to a thrilling Deshaun Watson touchdown pass, they lost JJ Watt in just the first half of action. According to an initial report via Ian Rapoport, a torn pec was suspected as his injury with an MRI scheduled to determine if that’s the case.

The Texans would go on to win their game 27-24 and moved to 5-3 overall. They currently sit in second-place behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South division.

While there’s optimism for them to win the division and make a decent playoff run, the news of JJ Watt’s injury loomed overhead after the game.

Watt tweets to fans following injury

In an emotional tweet that arrived not long after his injury was reported, JJ Watt informed the fans of the unfortunate news. Based on his tweet, in which he refers to the game  as “beautiful” and “brutal,” Watt also says he “won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.”

Watt also mentions he feels he’s let the fans down, but injuries are just an unfortunate part of the game. For Watt, it’s yet another disappointing setback in his All-Pro career as his Texans team looks to be amongst potential AFC contenders heading to the playoffs.

While his first five years in the league saw him participate in all 16 games each season, he played in just a total of eight games between the next two.

The 2018 campaign was a return to form for Watt as he played in all 16 again but now will miss the final nine contests of 2019-20. Everyone is certainly pulling for his recovery.