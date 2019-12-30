Jerry Jones talks Jason Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys future

After the Dallas Cowboys completely demolished the Washington Redskins, 47-16, the clock started ticking when it comes to Jason Garrett’s future.

While Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that Jason Garrett is gone when his contract expires on Wednesday, owner Jerry Jones would not comment on the future of his franchise.

Jay Glazer reported on Fox that Jason Garrett’s tenure as the Dallas Cowboys HC will be over when his contract expires on Wednesday. — Josh Clark (@JoshClark1053) December 30, 2019

According to Jones, he has a timetable and plans, but he did not feel it respectful to share them with reporters. Instead, he said keeping it close to his vest was more respectful for Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys’ players, and the fans.

In his post-game press conference, Jason Garrett also wouldn’t talk about it and said that he just wanted to allow his team to celebrate their big win over the Redskins.

Garrett said that they would discuss things later, but at the time, there is no meeting planned.

Despite Jerry Jones refusing to discuss Jason Garrett’s job, and Garrett refusing to discuss the possibility of losing it, there is almost no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys will let Jason Garrett go this week — probably when his contract expires on Wednesday.

Some wish it would come sooner than that.

Please tell me Jason Garrett will be put out of his misery, and ours, TONIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2019

Jason Garrett played for the Dallas Cowboys as Troy Aikman’s backup quarterback in the 90s. He went on to work as the quarterback coach for the Miami Dolphins before coming back to Dallas.

Garrett served as the offensive coordinator under Wade Phillips and replaced him as head coach in 2010 when Dallas fired Phillips during the season.

As the Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett’s record is 85-67 and he has coached more games for Dallas than anyone other than Tom Landry.

However, the Dallas Cowboys only made it to the playoffs three times in Garrett’s 10 seasons with the team. Those three seasons were one-and-out playoff appearances, all in the NFC divisional playoff game.

In 2016, the Cowboys had the No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record and lost to the Packers in the playoffs. In 2019, Dallas had one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and ended up missing the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Over his 10 seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett finished 8-8 four times. His team finished 4-12 in 2015 and he had only four winning seasons.