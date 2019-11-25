Jerry Jones’ postgame comments after loss to Patriots: Cowboys owner ‘frustrated’ with team performance, Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys are in first place heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills. That’s good news. Or is it?

Following the Cowboys 13-9 loss to New England on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who usually defends head coach Jason Garrett even when fans are demanding a change, has seemed to change his tune.

Cowboys underachieving

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of talented players on their roster. So why do they struggle year in and year out? Well as the old saying goes, “99-percent of the time you don’t fire the players, you fire the coach.”

That may just be what happens this season in Big D if the Cowboys don’t make a deep run in the postseason.

Following their 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, Jerry Jones openly vented his frustration towards Jason Garrett and the Cowboys coaching staff.

“It’s frustrating to be reminded of the fundamentals of football and coaching that beat us out there,” Jones said. “They took advantage of the weather. There is no question they saw the ball was going to be hard to handle.”

“There is no question (Belichick) put pressure on people returning the kicks and people handling the ball on special teams. There is no question that he used that to put some special emphasis on it. So yeah, I’m frustrated.”

Those quotes do not bode well for Garrett and his staff.

Sure, Jones is giving Patriots coach Bill Belichick kudos for always being prepared, but he is taking a shot at his staff for not being ready for any conditions.

When the owner of a team starts talking about “being reminded of the fundamentals of the game,” you can see a change is on the horizon.

Thanksgiving Day the final straw?

Could a home loss this week to the Buffalo Bills be the final straw for Jerry Jones in terms of keeping Jason Garrett on as the head coach? It could be, and here is why.

The Cowboys have yet to beat a team with a winning record in 2019. If the Bills, who have been horrible for years but have had a nice turnaround this season, march into Dallas and beat the Cowboys on national TV on Thanksgiving afternoon, it may be curtains for Garrett and his staff.

Buffalo is 8-3 so far on the season.