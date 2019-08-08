Jermaine Kearse injury video: Detroit Lions WR suffers broken leg against Patriots

The Detroit Lions bolstered their wide receiver core during the offseason. Unfortunately, one of them is already facing the possibility of missing some serious time.

Jermaine Kearse injury

Jermaine Kearse was a late addition to the Lions roster this offseason and Detroit fans were hoping his experience, added with a lot of youth, would help bolster the Lions offense.

Now that may never come to fruition. Kearse’s injury was a result of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Kearse was blocking near the sideline on a running play that was developing. That is when a New England Patriots defender dove towards running back Ty Johnson to attempt to make the tackle. As he missed and tumbled to the turf, he rolled up against the back of Kearse’s left leg.

Prayers up for Jermaine Kearse! Horrible looking injury 😰 pic.twitter.com/27VuZAmXDK — ashlie (@EMT_Abrahams) August 9, 2019

Kearse then had to have his leg placed in an air cast as medical personnel carted him off the field. Halfway through the third quarter, it was confirmed by the Lions staff (via Ian Rapoport) that Kearse has suffered a broken leg and injuries to his ankle as well.

#Lions WR Jermaine Kearse, who was carted off earlier, suffered a broken leg and also associated injuries to his ankle, source said. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back year, it’s a brutal injury instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2019

What next?

What is next for Jermaine Kearse is anyone’s guess. Kearse found success during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. While he has always been a No. 2 or No. 3 wideout, the Lions hoped the 29-year-old would be just that in Motown in 2019.

Kearse signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason worth $1.35 million. Last season he had just 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown, however, in 2017, his first year with the Jets, Kearse caught 65 passes for 810 yards and five touchdowns.