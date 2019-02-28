Jason Witten contract info: Tight end coming back to Dallas Cowboys, ends retirement after one year

In some huge news for the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten is coming back to the NFL after a one-year retirement.

ESPN broke the news when they revealed that Witten will leave his job on Monday Night Football and return to the Cowboys less than a year after announcing he was leaving the sport.

Jason Witten return from retirement

Witten leaving in 2018 caused the Cowboys to enter the season without a legitimate starting receiving target on their team. Dallas released starting receiver Dez Bryant and when tight end Witten retired, that left them with major holes to fill.

The Cowboys filled the holes at receiver with a trade for Amari Cooper but they struggled to find a tight end that could replicate what Witten could do.

Their best tight end was Blake Jarwin, who finished the season with 27 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Geoff Swain, who started the season as the starter, finished with 26 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Comparatively, Witten’s final season in 2017 was his worst since 2006. Despite that, he still finished that year with 63 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns. At the age of 35, Witten’s worst season was still double what Blake Jarwin accomplished last year.

Jason Witten contract

The new Jason Witten contract is just a one-year deal for $3.5 million.

With a year away from the game, Witten likely has given his body a chance to recover from years of abuse and might come in looking fresh.

At the same time, he will also return to the Dallas Cowboys with a year of rust, being away from the game.

He is an 11-time Pro Bowl player through 15 years with the Cowboys. He played in more games than any other Cowboys player in history, at 239. He is also the team’s leading pass catcher of all-time.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said

Jason Witten ranks fourth all-time in receptions in NFL history with 1,152. He would need 173 receptions to pass Tony Gonzalez as the most all-time by a tight end. Gonzalez was 37 when he retired from the NFL.