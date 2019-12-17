Jason Garrett reveals Dak Prescott injury after Dallas Cowboys win over Rams

Dak Prescott didn’t look right in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. He also looked limited when the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

According to Troy Aikman when he announced the game, Prescott was playing with a hairline fracture on the top of his index finger.

In the game against the Bears, Prescott did throw for 334 yards, but most of that came in garbage time when the Cowboys were losing big. However, his completion percentage was a season-low 55.1 percent.

On a good point — he didn’t throw an interception.

This week, the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Los Angeles Rams, 44-21, and Prescott was back to normal, completing 65.2 percent of his passes, but for only 212 yards. 59 of those yards was on one pass to a wide-open Tavon Austin.

With Prescott keeping the rest of his passes short and sweet, Aikman pointed out what was wrong with Prescott’s finger.

A source from within the Dallas Cowboys’ organization, Dak Prescott does not have a fracture at all. The press asked Cowboys’ head coach Jason Garrett about it today.

“I don’t want to get into the medical part of it,” Garrett said. “I do know he has a little injury to his index finger. Again, he works through it and does what he needs to do.”

He did not mention a fracture for Prescott but he did talk about a quarterback having a fracture on his throwing finger.

“I never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw, but I think a lot of quarterbacks have jammed fingers and they dealt with different things,” Garrett said. “It’s hard, obviously.”

Jason Garrett went on to say that Dak Prescott is a very tough guy and that he won’t tell anyone if he is playing in pain. He said he is working hard and playing through it and is a big reason the Cowboys won on Sunday.