Jason Garrett new job: Former Cowboys coach signs with rival NFC East New York Giants

Jason Garrett has a new job, and Jerry Jones probably isn’t the happiest camper. Garrett is staying in the NFC East – which means he will face his former team at least two times each season. That should be interesting, to say the least!

The New York Post, via ESPN’s Ed Werder, is reporting that Garrett has agreed to become the New York Giants’ new offensive coordinator. It was initially reported on Wednesday that Garrett had interviewed for the position but no mention of him getting the job came through until Friday night.

Garrett led the Cowboys to three NFC East division titles during his decade long run in Big D, and of course, he has strong ties to the team and the city.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Cowboys as a backup to Troy Aikman. Ironically, Garrett spent the final season of his playing career in New York as a member of the Giants.

New head coach Joe Judge is building his first staff ever in New York and as an NFL coach, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Judge and Garrett seemed to hit it off right away after their meeting on Wednesday.

Rapoport tweeted out on Friday evening that “When Garrett left the Giants building, it appeared Garrett and Judge were on the same page about working together.”

While the schedules aren’t out for the upcoming 2020 NFL season, the first time the Giants face the Cowboys in Dallas is going to be must-see TV – especially if New York wins!

The different shots of Jerry Jones during and after the game will be very interesting if that should happen. Garrett was part of two Super Bowl championship teams with the Cowboys.

Now he will be calling plays for one of Dallas’ long-time rivals. Who is ready for next season already?