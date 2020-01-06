Jason Garrett favored to take over as next New York Giants head coach

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jason Garrett is now on the open market. Could he be destined to be the new coach of New York football Giants?

Wouldn’t that be something if the long-time former Dallas Cowboys player and head coach landed in the Big Apple and faced his former team in 2020?

Garrett favored

While the NFL coaching rumors will not go away until every team in need of a head coach has one in place, you can expect to hear all kinds of crazy rumors floating across the internet.

As for Jason Garrett landing in New York following his departure from Dallas, that may not be as farfetched as you think.

Earlier this season it had been revealed that Garrett had an interest in coaching the Giants if the opportunity arose. According to Giants Wire, there had been heavy speculation about the Giants’ potential interest in Garrett as well.

Now that Garrett is looking for a gig, and the Giants need a coach, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks the two – at the very least – will meet for an interview.

“The job that Jason Garrett has thought about if he was let go from the Cowboys — and, of course, now he finally, mercifully was — the job that he’s thought about and the job that he’s discussed with his assistant coaches is the Giants job,” Rapoport said on Sunday. “We’ll see if they end up bringing him in for an interview. And that is a place that has discussed hiring Jason Garrett in the past. If Garrett was free a couple years back they might have taken a look at him during one of their previous coaching searched.”

Vegas agrees with Rapoport

While it is all still speculation, Vegas oddsmakers have now made Garrett the favorite to take over in New York.

Jason Garrett to the Giants? He is the new favorite to land the job and reportedly interest is there from both sides. Jason Garrett +250

Josh McDaniels +500

Greg Roman +550

Matt Rhule (Baylor) +550

Jay Gruden +800

Urban Meyer +900

. pic.twitter.com/TfCrP6vaxk — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) January 6, 2020

Considering Dallas just landed one of the biggest fish available in Mike McCarthy to take over as their new coach, Garrett has gone from the 5th overall favorite to the leading candidate to take over the G-Men.

Josh McDaniels and Greg Roman are also near the top of the list of favorites to fill the vacancy in New York.