Jared Lorenzen cause of death: What did ‘The Hefty Lefty’ die of?

Former Kentucky Wildcats and New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at 38 after suffering heart and kidney issues along with an infection, his family confirmed in statement shared on Twitter by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones.

Lorenzen’s death came after he was hospitalized last Friday, June 28, and admitted to the ICU with an acute infection, heart and kidney issues. He reportedly hadn’t been feeling well for weeks before his hospitalization.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019,” the statement by his family said. “We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared’s family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

The giants also issued a statement. “Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny,” they said. “Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did.”

Friends, colleagues, fans, and Kentucky’s official football program, took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Thanks for the memories, J Lo. #22 pic.twitter.com/5gmEe3Bq4p — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 3, 2019

Jared Lorenzen was one of the finest people I have known….a better person than a player. He was a huge part of our KSR family and an even larger part of the BBM family. My heart is broken for his family and friends. God Bless the soul of our amazing friend — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

RIP 22, you’ll be missed brother — Kash Daniel (@KashDaniel15) July 3, 2019

Jared loved Kentucky and we loved him right back. #22 pic.twitter.com/W9yDQvLEgT — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 3, 2019

Heartbroken for the Lorenzen family and the #BBN. Jared was a Kentucky legend. Praying for him and his family. https://t.co/I7VWtBA1cH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 3, 2019

The UofL football family would like to pass along our condolences to the family of Jared Lorenzen and the @UKFootball program on the passing of a truly great quarterback and intense competitor. #RIPJaredLorenzen — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) July 4, 2019

In a text to my colleague @RussDinallo, who produced our E:60 story on Jared Lorenzen, Lorenzen's mother Janet confirmed that Jared died today. He was only 38. Janet said, "I lost my sweet boy today after a long hard fight." — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen, a Kentucky native, was known to friends, fans, and colleagues, as The Hefty Lefty and Pillsbury Throwboy because of his weight and left-handedness. He struggled with weight during and after his career. He was listed as 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds during his career, but was said to have weighed up to 300 pounds in college.

After he retired, his weight issues worsened and he reportedly weighed as much as 500 pounds before he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project in July 2017 to lose as much weight as possible. He claimed, about a year after he started, to have lost nearly 100 pounds.

Lorenzen played four seasons (2000-2003) with the Kentucky Wildcats (2000-2003), and held Kentucky’s record for most career passing yards, throwing for 10,354 yards.

After his college career, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2004, and logged playing time in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, serving as Eli Manning’s backup quarterback. He was also a member of the Giants’ team that beat the undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

Without Jared Lorenzen, the Helmet Catch might have never happened. Rest In Peace to the former @Giants QB and Super Bowl champ. pic.twitter.com/1XRZVYmjyv — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) July 4, 2019

He was admitted to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

After his NFL career, Lorenzen played indoor football leagues, but a broken leg permanently ended his career.