Jared Cook Injury: See touchdown catch that led to Saints TE being knocked out of game vs 49ers

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook was off to a great start on Sunday when his team squared off in a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, Cook’s game came to a quick end after a tough hit he suffered in the end zone in the first quarter of play.

Cook’s hot start cut short

If you have Jared Cook in fantasy football you had a good day. If he didn’t suffer a concussion, you may have had a monster day. Cook was off and running in the first quarter of play vs San Francisco on Sunday as he was dominating the Niners defense early on.

Through the Saints’ first two possessions, Cook had two catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Sadly, the second touchdown resulted in Cook going into the NFL concussion protocol – which led Cook to be ruled out of the rest of the contest.

On the play that knocked him out of the game, Cook hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass with a great acrobatic reception. It was on his way down when Cook was struck in the head by 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Cook was immediately taken to the injury tent, then later examined in the locker room.

His status at that point was listed as “questionable” to return to the game.

Jared Cook (concussion) is out for the remainder of the game #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2019

About 40 minutes later, when the game was nearing the 2-minute warning, news broke that Cook would not return and was officially downgraded to “out.”

Cook first TD thing of beauty

Before Jared Cook was forced out of the game, he scored the first touchdown of the contest and it was a play to behold.

Quarterback Drew Brees connected with a strike that Cook caught at the 20-yard line in full stride. After hauling the pass in, Cook shook off a would-be tackle and rumbled the final 20-yards for the score.

The Saints should know more about Cook’s injury on Monday. Hopefully, he won’t have to miss any time as the Saints continue to battle for a playoff spot and possible top seed in the NFC.