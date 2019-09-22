James White out: Fantasy football owners need to adjust in Week 3

James White is out for Week 3 in fantasy football. As the New England Patriots prepare to play the New York Jets on Sunday (September 22), it has been officially announced that White will miss the game.

It has been classified as a personal reason that White will sit this one out (wife giving birth), so at least it’s not an injury that he is dealing with. Earlier in the week, Yahoo! Sports projected him to score 14.01 points in PPR leagues.

White has had to compete for touches in the backfield but has done pretty well through the first two weeks of the fantasy football season. In standard PPR scoring, he had 13.2 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and then 11.9 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Patriots’ RB James White is out today vs. Jets, per sources. White’s wife is expected to give birth. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

With James White out, what should fantasy football owners do?

This is really good news for Sony Michel, who had been projected to net 12.72 points in PPR leagues this week. He should see an increase in touches, pushing him up the charts of must-start running backs in Week 3.

Michel posted some ugly numbers in Week 1, netting just 1.4 points against the Steelers. He bounced back in Week 2 to the tune of 12.3 points, but he was still missing out on a lot of passing plays due to White.

With a decrease in competition for touches or and plays when he is on the field, Michel becomes a must-start for Week 3 against the Jets. There are still question marks about what his overall line could look like, but coach Bill Belichick is definitely going to lean on him more than usual.

It may also be worth adding Rex Burkhead if rosters are deep enough in your leagues and you are getting desperate. Burkhead will definitely see a big increase in usage and has posted 13.5 points and 8.8 points in the first two games of the season, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise if he scores in double-digits again.

Set your Sunday afternoon plans 📺 Ways to watch #NYJvsNE: https://t.co/Odv3Ikb69Q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 22, 2019

For James White owners who did not handcuff him to Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead, it might be time to check free agency. The players getting added the most ahead of Week 3 games are Frank Gore of the Buffalo Bills, Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers, and Peyton Barber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.