James Conner shoulder injury update: What is the recovery time for an AC joint injury?

The latest edition of Monday Night Football saw the Pittsburgh Steelers claim a victory over the lowly Miami Dolphins. Much of the Steelers’ victory was due to a solid ground game, once again, from running back James Conner. However, he also was seen wearing a sling on his right arm after the game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Conner had an AC joint issue following the game.

Here’s the latest on James Conners’ AC joint injury update, and the potential recovery time he would face for an AC joint injury.

James Conner’s injury arrives in Steelers’ win

Give James Conner a lot of credit for the 27-14 victory that Pittsburgh achieved on Monday evening. Conner had 23 carries for 145 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown (below). In addition, the Steelers’ running back added another five yards for his receiving stats. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster chipped in with 103 receiving yards and a touchdown, as backup quarterback Mason Rudolph continues to guide the team in Ben Roethlisberger’s absence.

The bulk of the carries in Monday’s win went Conner’s way, as one might expect. Benny Snell Jr. had just five for 13 yards, while Trey Edmunds had one carry for zero yards. However, Conner had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter after hurting his shoulder.

The sight of Conner in a sling after the game brought some concern for Steelers’ fans, despite the win. The team said that he’d need to be evaluated on Tuesday and that remains true.

Mike Tomlin gives Conner injury update

Good news arrived via Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. Per Ian Rapoport’s tweet, Tomlin indicated that Conner would be limited “in the early part of the week, but is still getting evaluated.” Here’s the full press conference from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach, giving other important updates about the team.

#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts. https://t.co/WM7kD68V9B — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2019

This latest status update could mean Conner sits out of practice or participates lightly in drills. It all depends on what the further medical evaluations show and what the Steelers’ training staff decides is the best course of action or recovery time.

What is recovery time for AC joint injury?

Right now, it’s sounding like there’s optimism that Conner won’t be missing any time due to an AC joint injury since his coach is suggesting he’ll be “limited” for part of the week. While an evaluation could confirm it’s a minor injury, fans are hoping it’s not the AC joint.

Per Physioworks’ article this past September, an AC joint refers to the acromioclavicular joint and the injury can get better within just a few days after it occurs. It could also take up to a week to feel better, but they mention it can take “at least six weeks” to fully heal the ligament.

As mentioned, it seems, so far, that Conner won’t be sidelined for weeks. The Steelers certainly need him as they continue their push within the AFC North. Pittsburgh is now 3-4 after Monday night’s win and trailing the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-2).

Next up on the schedule, Pittsburgh will take on the Indianapolis Colts at home this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans are certainly hoping they’ll have some help from James Conner to get another necessary win.