Jameis Winston pick-six record: Watch Buccaneers QB end season with historic overtime interception for TD

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game carried little significance for the NFL playoffs but ended up being a record-setting overtime game.

Unfortunately, that milestone isn’t one Bucs fans will be celebrating due to a new Jameis Winston pick-six record.

Winston sets new single-season pick-six record

It was an overtime affair for the Falcons and Buccaneers on Sunday. However, it ended quickly for the Bucs.

On just the first play of the OT session, Winston dropped back, threw a pass, and watch it get picked off by Deion Jones. He’d return it for a touchdown to end the ballgame.

That means there’s a Jameis Winston pick-six record now as it was his seventh such INT thrown in the regular season. Additionally, Winston finished as the first NFL quarterback in history with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

Mike Evans injury update: Highlight video shows Bucs star injured as he scores 61-yard TD Related posts you might like

Crazy enough, Winston started and ended his rookie contract with the team throwing pick-sixes.

Jameis Winston’s first pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. Jameis Winston’s last pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 29, 2019

That’s not all there was to his 2019 NFL season, and it wasn’t all terrible for Winston. He became the eighth quarterback in the history of the league with 5,000 or more passing yards in a season.

His 33 touchdown passes were also second this season to only the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, who had 36.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers closed out their season at 7-9 overall, finishing third in the NFC South.

Winston reacts to season, talks about fixing mistakes

Winston spoke about his performance following the final game of the team’s season. One reporter asked him how tough it was to appreciate the good this season, including his passing yards and ranking second in the league in TD passes, compared with the losses and turnovers.

“It just gives you ambition and desire to get better. I know the areas that I have to fix and I know the areas that I’m highly successful at but you gotta fix them and you gotta find a way to eliminate them,” Winston said.

"I'm confident in my abilities… I know I'm going to fix my mistakes. I know that for a fact." ➡️: QB Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/dCwI5Jt3Vx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2019

Now Winston moves into NFL free agency with teams potentially going after a guy capable of throwing many yards and many touchdowns, with just as many interceptions.