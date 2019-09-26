Jamaal Williams injury update: What happened to Packers running back to send him to hospital?

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams suffered a serious injury after being hit by Derek Barnett of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

NFL fans know that the Eagles have a reputation for their hard-hitting, but after Barnett was not ejected from the game, Packers fans took to social media to express their anger.

No penalty has fans seeing red

We all know that football is a violent game, however, when no penalty was called following Barnett’s hit on Williams, the Packer faithful let the refs hear it!

Derek Barnett somehow allowed to stay in the game after this hit on Jamal Williams pic.twitter.com/RQt5OOTp4x — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 27, 2019

Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after lying motionless for several minutes. The incident occurred on the Packers first offensive play of Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The good news about the early injury update on Williams came from the Packers official Twitter page minutes after he left the field.

Williams has been ruled out for the game. He does have feeling & movement in all of his extremities. https://t.co/ag28xZ5iqm — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2019

The fact that Williams was reported to have feeling and movement in all of his extremities was a big relief to Packers fans, however, it still doesn’t mean Williams is out of the woods just yet.

Further testing on Williams

The Packers were not taking any chances with Williams following his removal from tonight’s game. Bleacher Report indicates via ESPN that Williams was transported to a local hospital in Green Bay for further evaluation.

After this injury to Williams, it will be interesting to see which way Green Bay turns to bolster the running game. Williams was a key part of the running back rotation through the first three games of the season for Green Bay.

In his first three appearances, Williams had a total of 87 yards rushing on 26 carries. He also caught seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Depending on Williams’ status update, the Packers may look to add a running back to the roster. They also will see what Aaron Jones and rookie Dexter Williams can bring to the table as their playing time will surely increase.