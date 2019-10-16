Jalen Ramsey’s Rams jersey: EA’s Madden, Ramsey give first look in new team gear

Jalen Ramsey’s Rams jersey will soon become a hot seller for Los Angeles fans everywhere. He hasn’t played a game or practiced with his new team, but Ramsey’s already showing excitement for what’s to come.

After being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, Ramsey provided fans a look at himself in his new gear. Additionally, his new NFL team and the popular Madden video game gave some previews.

Ramsey Rams’ jersey previews arrive after trade

Jalen Ramsey will soon begin his Rams journey this season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback was finally granted the trade he wanted and now joins a 3-3 Los Angeles Rams team in a time of need.

The expectation is that he’ll be suiting up for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons and should give them a boost at the position.

Ramsey immediately hopped onto social media following the big news. He posted several different images on his official Instagram. Here’s a look at a photoshopped image he provided of himself wearing the Los Angeles Rams jersey.

The Rams parted with several future draft picks in the deal and will no longer have any first-round picks until 2022. However, they’ve struggled this season, and Ramsey will provide an upgrade after their Marcus Peters trade on Tuesday.

It also helps as they have an injured cornerback in Aqib Talib.

The excitement is there, as Ramsey also posted a cartoonish image of himself in his new Rams colors.

The Los Angeles Rams also provided an image on their account with the simple caption, “Coming soon.”

EA’s Madden gets in on the fun too

In the world of video games, fans can already test out Jalen Ramsey on the Los Angeles Rams roster and play his first game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The popular video game from EA posted their first-look image of Ramsey in the game wearing the Los Angeles Rams jersey and playing against his first potential opponent.

In the Madden 20 game, Jalen Ramsey holds a 96 overall rating, which is the best amongst all cornerbacks. The corner they traded, Marcus Peters, rates at 82 in the game.

That should have plenty of Los Angeles Rams fans fired up, although some still feel they could use other upgrades.

The team is currently in third place in their division and sitting at .500 with a 3-3 record. However, they’re hoping that having Jalen Ramsey in a Rams jersey upgrades the defense enough, and they can get things turned around.

After seeing quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson easily handle their secondary, it seems Ramsey will improve the situation.

Where can you buy a Jalen Ramsey Rams jersey?

They’ve yet to officially go on sale at the official Los Angeles Rams shop but should be coming soon. Once they do, they’re likely to become a best seller.

As of this report, “Any Name” jerseys hold the top spot. That’s followed by one of their other significant stars, defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

For those fans who want an item for nostalgia’s sake, there are still Ramsey’s Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys available with a few on sale already.