Jalen Ramsey trade destinations: Packers, Lions, Cowboys rumored for All-Pro cornerback

Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville, but will his wish be granted? The Jaguars were hoping 2019 would be a great season. After they acquired quarterback Nick Foles, fans were hoping their offense would become as strong as the defense. How quickly things have changed.

Quarterback Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle in his first game as a Jaguar. To make matters worse, stud cornerback Jalen Ramsey has become very vocal about being traded.

Jalen Ramsey demands trade?

If Jalen Ramsey does get traded, where would he go? The 24-year-old Ramsey could probably fetch a lot on the open market, including a first or second-round draft selection. In fact, early rumors are circulating that the Jags would demand a high price for the All-Pro, including a first-round pick.

According to ESPN’s NFL guru Adam Schefter, Ramsey’s agent approached team management requesting Ramsey be traded following a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

CB Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked for a trade after yesterday’s loss at Houston, league sources tell @mortreport and me The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Right now, all of this is just speculation, but where there is smoke, there is usually fire. Following Adam Schefter’s tweet, it would seem like a trade could take place sooner, rather than later. Ramsey is a great player, but if he wants out, it isn’t good for team chemistry to keep him.

Possible destinations

Several teams are rumored to be interested in Ramsey, but a few teams seem to make sense for both sides involved. First up is the Detroit Lions. Head coach Matt Patricia would love to add a hard hitter like Ramsey. Adding Ramsey to Darius Slay and Justin Coleman would arguably give the Lions the best defensive secondary in the NFC. Detroit is most likely a team that would offer the Jaguars a first-round selection for Ramsey.

While the Lions are not in the top ten favorites to land Ramsey, according to Bovada sportsbook, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are.

Both teams are 2-0 and look strong, so adding a great player like Ramsey makes sense. The big question is, are they willing to part with a first-round pick as eagerly as the Lions could be?

The Cowboys traded a first-rounder for wideout Amari Cooper in 2018. The Packers may be more apt to dealing a first-round pick, as they could certainly use a tough corner like Ramsey patrolling the outside.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Here is a look at Bovada’s top 10 list of favorites to land Jalen Ramsey.