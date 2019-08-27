Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors: Dolphins ‘very interested’ in one of best pass rushers in NFL

The Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors are heating up with several teams mentioned as interested in the defensive end. The Houston Texans star is among the best pass rushers in the NFL, and reportedly has interest in a few teams where he’d prefer to play. Here’s why the Texans are trading him, which teams may want him, and which clubs Jadeveon Clowney would prefer to land with.

Jadeveon Clowney’s situation with Texans

The Houston Texans are preparing for a Jadeveon Clowney trade so they can address another roster need. Per Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, the team wants to upgrade their left tackle position to protect quarterback DeShaun Watson. So a Jadeveon Clowney trade would allow them to boost their lineup in that sense while losing their second-best defensive player.

However, the catch is they need Clowney to sign his one-year franchise tender with the team so they can trade him. So far, Clowney hasn’t budged. It’s a $15.967 million franchise tender, and Clowney won’t report to the team until that happens. He also won’t be able to collect some hefty paychecks if he’s not playing regular-season games.

So right now, it’s a stalemate. Clowney wants Houston to pay him as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he should be. An unhappy Clowney even fired his agent during his contract dispute with Houston.

Dolphins have interest in Jadeveon Clowney

A recent ESPN report indicates the Miami Dolphins have interest in trading for Clowney. On top of that, they’ve met with the star pass rusher to discuss things.

Houston reportedly wouldn’t mind if the trade brought them left tackle Laremy Tunsil from Miami’s roster. However, a league source told ESPN the Dolphins are unlikely to part ways with the top offensive player on their roster.

Still, first-year head coach Brian Flores and other Dolphins front office members have met with Clowney to try to get him to agree to a trade. As mentioned, he needs to sign that tender with the Texans before that can happen. If he doesn’t do so before the season begins, he stands to start missing out on paychecks that are nearly $1 million each week.

Clowney’s two preferred NFL teams

While the Miami Dolphins are looking like the frontrunners to land Jadeveon Clowney for the coming season, there are two other teams he would prefer to play for. Neither are the Houston Texans.

In a Seattle Times report, they mention Clowney would prefer to go to the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles. That makes sense, as these two teams were part of last year’s NFL Playoffs picture. The Miami Dolphins were nowhere near it, and are unlikely to be this season. Still, Clowney may not have much choice once he signs.

Clowney, an NFL Pro Bowl selection the past three seasons, has 205 total tackles and 29 sacks in his five seasons with Houston. He’s also got four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns. It’s not surprising the Dolphins are highly interested, but it’s up to Clowney to sign that multimillion-dollar tender.