Is Tom Brady suspended? Cliff diving with daughter video brings criticism

There may be some NFL and Patriots fans freaking out over Tom Brady and wondering if he’s suspended. The six-time Super Bowl Champion has drawn a lot of attention for a recent video involving a dangerous-looking jump with his daughter. The vacation video clip may has some people criticizing the NFL star and others questioning “is Tom Brady suspended?”

Tom Brady cliff dives off waterfall in video

So what’s up with Tom Brady? The Patriots star was recently enjoying a bit of off-time with his family on a trip to Costa Rica. However, one particular video he posted to his Instagram has drawn a lot of publicity and backlash from many people.

In the video, Tom Brady went cliff jumping off a waterfall with his 6-year-old daughter Vivi. Brady captioned it with a joke but a positive message for his daughter, showing his love. Check out the footage below from Brady’s Instagram account.

As seen above, that video has drawn almost 550,000 likes as of this report. For some viewers, the video represents Brady simply enjoying his life with his young daughter. NBA star Steph Curry even commented on the video with laughing emojis.

Footballer Harry Kane also got a kick out of it, although Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted it gave him “anxiety” in a joking comment. However, not everyone shares those sentiments.

The backlash is coming from people who have seen the video and believe that Brady was putting his child in harm’s way. It’s unknown how high up the rocks are that Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off the cliff from. That said, there are those questioning Brady’s parenting after seeing a video in which he appears to yank his young daughter off the rocks to jump.

Is Tom Brady suspended in 2019?

While he may be getting some nasty comments and a lot of headlines about the daddy-daughter cliff diving video, there hasn’t been any action by the NFL. There were no reports of any injury sustained in that cliff jump. Brady was previously suspended for another incident, but that was several seasons ago.

That previous Tom Brady suspension was for the highly-publicized “Deflategate” incident. That scandal involved deflated footballs used during a 2014-15 AFC Championship Game where the Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-7. After a number of court proceedings and appeals, the NFL ultimately had Brady serve a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 NFL season.

It’s quite possible that, based on the Tom Brady cliff diving video, there are those claiming he’ll be suspended by the NFL or suggesting that he should be. There could be some wild rumors flying around based on the footage, but so far the league hasn’t commented or handed out any discipline. Right now, it’s all about the court of public opinion on his parenting skills.

In a completely unrelated story from the NFL, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed was recently suspended for six games. According to ESPN, that’s for Reed being accused of assault as part of a 2017 domestic violence case.

The Patriots training camp rumors may swirl. However, as of right now, Brady is on track to start as Patriots QB in the coming season.

For now, debates will continue raging on about Tom Brady’s skills as a parent and some of his biggest detractors will continue suggesting a suspension.