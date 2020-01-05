Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Tony Romo speculates on QB’s future in New England

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The New England Patriots’ season is over. Now the real madness is about to begin. Are the Patriots preparing for the post-Tom Brady era, or will the former Michigan Wolverines star come back to the only team he has ever played for in the pros?

In case you didn’t know, Tom Brady will become a free agent this spring – which means he can negotiate a deal with any team in the league that is interested in him.

This includes the New England Patriots.

However, Brady has seemingly been open to a fresh start given some of his comments over the past three months. While he has never directly said he wants to play for another team, he has stuck to his guns in saying that he has every intention of suiting up in 2020 – even if it is not with the Patriots.

Logic would say that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would want Brady to finish his career with New England, but keep this in mind – even sports greats like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Wayne Gretzky, and LeBron James did not finish their careers where they started.

One NFL expert believes that Brady will definitely return to the gridiron in 2020, but as for where he will play? That he was not so clear about.

“He is not done. He needs help around him.” – Tony Romo on Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/H65zqmZrVW — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo commented on Brady’s status on Saturday just as the game was about to end.

“I’m going to tell everyone right now that I believe that Tom Brady is coming back to play next year,” Romo said. “What I saw out of him not only today but when I watched him this year, he is not done, he needs help around him. Now where is he going to play? Not sure…..I think he’s coming back and I think he is going to be very motivated to show people that he is not done.”

Tony Romo gives his thoughts about whether Brady stays or goes in New England… #Patriots #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/azOkrg1jcP — Pigskin Glory (@PigskinGlory) January 5, 2020

It’s obvious Romo believes that Tom Brady isn’t done playing, but it is interesting that he mentioned that he wasn’t sure where he would play.

Will the Patriots offer Brady a deal he can’t refuse or has No. 12 played his last game as a Patriot?